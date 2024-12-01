Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.35% of Globus Medical worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GMED opened at $85.61 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 25.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

