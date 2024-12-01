Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $698.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after buying an additional 111,501 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Green Plains by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,994,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 240,849 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,870,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

