Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,894,270. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

