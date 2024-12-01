Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

