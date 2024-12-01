Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 137,885 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,628,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 747,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $78.77 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

