Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $345,351.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

