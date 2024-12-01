Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.56.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $981.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $902.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

