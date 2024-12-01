Head-To-Head Survey: Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canoo and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gentherm 0 3 1 0 2.25

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5,829.07%. Gentherm has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Gentherm.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Canoo has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.2% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Gentherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -68.39% -26.16% Gentherm 4.61% 14.36% 7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Gentherm”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $890,000.00 41.65 -$302.02 million ($3.53) -0.11 Gentherm $1.47 billion 0.89 $40.34 million $2.14 19.67

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gentherm beats Canoo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components. It offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups; battery modules; and engineering services. In addition, the company provides digital ecosystem, a suite of products and software tools comprising CanooHub, a web-based fleet management portal; driver mobile app for real-time vehicle status and access to remote commands; vehicle human machine interface that encompasses vehicle controls, customizable settings, range mode, cruise control, vehicle alerts, camera feeds for safety and connectivity, such as cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as data and analytics infrastructure. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries; thermal management products for heating and cooling; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. In addition, it offers lumbar and massage comfort solutions, such as lumbar support, side bolster adjustment, multi-contour seats, and massage systems; automotive cable systems, including ready-made individual cables, and ready-to-install cable networks; and valve systems products consisting of applications that offer solutions in fuel management, and other valves for brake and engine systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier 1s, such as automotive seat manufacturers, and aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

