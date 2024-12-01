Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.64 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,357,000 after buying an additional 482,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $90.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

