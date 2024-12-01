Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,029,000 after acquiring an additional 743,595 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,287,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,737,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

