Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,897,000 after purchasing an additional 152,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HLX opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 267.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

