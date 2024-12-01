Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

MOMO opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

