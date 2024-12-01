Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

HNNAZ stock remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

