Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.68). 19,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 335,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.67).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.