Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.68). 19,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 335,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.67).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £164.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.64.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

