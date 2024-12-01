Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Stock Performance
ANTOF remained flat at C$17.00 on Friday. Iida Group has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.