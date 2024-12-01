Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,294,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 5,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62,945.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF remained flat at $11.43 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.