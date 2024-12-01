Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,294,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 5,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62,945.0 days.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF remained flat at $11.43 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.72.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile
