ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

