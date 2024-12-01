Insider Buying: Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Acquires 88,960 Shares of Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 88,960 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £70,278.40 ($89,515.22).
Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,222.65).
- On Friday, November 15th, Max Royde purchased 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £63,750 ($81,199.85).
- On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde purchased 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,170 ($11,680.04).
- On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,247.23).
Team Internet Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of TIG opened at GBX 81 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,157.14 and a beta of 0.60. Team Internet Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 76.40 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.50 ($2.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Team Internet Group
Team Internet Group Company Profile
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.