International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 21.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 474,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,873,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $156.89 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

