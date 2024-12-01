International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International General Insurance to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. International General Insurance has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International General Insurance will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGIC

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.