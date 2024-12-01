Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $641.73 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $634.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,265 shares of company stock worth $83,336,625. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

