Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $14.46 Per Share

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 14.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Performance

ITIC stock opened at $286.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.57. The firm has a market cap of $538.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $290.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

