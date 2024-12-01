Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 267 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

