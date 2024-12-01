iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USIG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.