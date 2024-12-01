iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Decreased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 72,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.