iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBTE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,889 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

