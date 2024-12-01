iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 152.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

