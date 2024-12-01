iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 126.4% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 443,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

EFV opened at $54.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

