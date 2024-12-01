iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,131,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 233,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

