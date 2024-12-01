iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $95.17 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

