iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

