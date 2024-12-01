iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $96.48 and a twelve month high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

