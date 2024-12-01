iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.21 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

