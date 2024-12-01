iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 812.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. iShares Total Return Active ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 10.76% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

