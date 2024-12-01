iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BRTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $52.60.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF
