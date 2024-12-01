Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stake Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1,340.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $5,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 97.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $18,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
