Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JREIF remained flat at $3,881.42 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3,881.42 and a one year high of $3,881.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

