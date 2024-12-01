John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,552,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 85,082 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

JHS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

