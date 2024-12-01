Johnny Ciampi Purchases 2,000 Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Ciampi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.78 per share, with a total value of C$157,560.00.
Johnny Ciampi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Johnny Ciampi purchased 3,500 shares of Premium Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,570.00.
Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$78.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$75.67 and a twelve month high of C$97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 133.86%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
