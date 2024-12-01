Juniper Networks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.
Juniper Networks Stock Performance
JNPR opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
