Juniper Networks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.