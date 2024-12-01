Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires 130,457 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,457 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,592,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 727,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $23.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

