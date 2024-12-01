Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 9,133 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,082,000 after purchasing an additional 841,292 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,898,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

