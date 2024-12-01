Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,404 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

HYDB opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

