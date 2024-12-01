Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 270.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $499.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

