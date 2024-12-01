Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 151.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 204,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,278 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $20,078,000. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 142,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE KO opened at $64.08 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

