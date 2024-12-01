KeyCorp Reaffirms “Sector Weight” Rating for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYM. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -448.33 and a beta of 1.81. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,113.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,084.48. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Symbotic by 32.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 76.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 330,709 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

