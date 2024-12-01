Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $456.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $456.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $508.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

