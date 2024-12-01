Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEC

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 EPS for the current year.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.