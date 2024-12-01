Kore Advisors LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Kore Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Kore Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kore Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Antero Resources Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE AR opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 233.50 and a beta of 3.36. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
