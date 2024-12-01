Kore Advisors LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Kore Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Kore Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kore Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 233.50 and a beta of 3.36. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

