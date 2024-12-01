Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 96.6% in November

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 747,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $31.80. 75,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.