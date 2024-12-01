L.M. Kohn & Company Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock worth $6,613,584 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

IRM stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 343.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

